Mackenzie Edwards is still over-the-moon about her wedding to Ryan Edwards last weekend.

Though the pair secretly tied the knot in May, they finally got the wedding the Teen Mom star had "always dreamed of" on Nov. 18. Now, she's dishing all the details about their big day to E! News.

"It was amazing, it was the best day ever," she told us exclusively. "Everything went so smoothly. It could not have gone any better."

As for her favorite memory from the day's events? "Seeing Ryan's face when the door opened," she beamed.