Inside Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk's Relationship: See a Timeline of Their Romance

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gwen Stefani

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow

How Gwyneth Paltrow Changed Her Approach to Love After Her "Conscious Uncoupling”

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk: Romance Rewind

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly engaged to Brad Falchuk!

The actress is set to tie the knot with the TV producer after three years of dating, according to multiple reports. The couple first sparked romance rumors back in the summer of 2014 when they were spotted on multiple dates.

Over the years, the couple has been very private about their relationship, only sharing some rare romance moments on social media. In celebration of the exciting news, let's take a look back at the couple's relationship through the years!

Photos

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Falchuk: Romance Rewind

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty Images

August 2014

Gwyneth and Brad spark romance rumors after being spotted on multiple dates at restaurant East Borough in Culver City, Calif.

"They looked like they were enjoying each other's company," an eyewitness told E! News at the time.

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow, EMBARGO UNTIL 12AM PST 4/07/15

Dmac/CPR/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES

April 2015

Gwyneth and Brad are spotted attending Robert Downey Jr.'s 50th birthday party in Santa Monica, Calif.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA, Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

May 2015

The couple attends a screening of Gwyneth's mom Blythe Danner's movie I'll See You in My Dreams in Los Angeles. 

"Gwyneth and Brad were outwardly couple-y," a source told E! News at the time. "They sat next to each other at the screening, not with her mom who sat further back."

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

July 2015

E! News learns that Gwyneth and Brad are enjoying a romantic Italian getaway

Brad Falchuk, Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

September 2015

The couple confirms their relationship with an Instagram post to Brad's account. "My date and I #screamqueens," Brad captioned a selfie of the duo at the Scream Queens premiere.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Instagram

July 2016

Brad shares a photo of the couple with the caption, "Martinis made with iceberg ice. #fogoisland #happy."

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Instagram

March 2017

Gwyneth posts sweet birthday selfie for Brad's birthday. "Happy birthday, handsome," she captioned the Instagram post.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk

Instagram

September 2017

Brad calls Gwyneth the "most beautiful woman of all time" in a birthday post to his leading lady.

"This is the most beautiful woman of all time and today is her birthday. We are all so lucky that she came into the world (but no one is luckier than me). Happy Birthday, Love.
PS - this is pretty much the most #Gwyneth pic I could find - it has pizza, red wine, her phone and that f--king perfect smile," he captioned the Instagram pic.

Gwyneth Paltrow, Se7en, Seven, Head in Box, Halloween, 2017

Instagram

October 2017

Gwyneth shares Se7en Halloween post with Brad just days before the holiday.

Article continues below

Gwyneth Paltrow

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Bumble

November 2017

One day before engagement reports surface, Gwyneth is spotted wearing a gold, square-cut ring at Goop's goopglow morning skin superpowder launch in Venice, Calif.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Engagements , Couples , VG , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.