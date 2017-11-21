Gwyneth Paltrow is reportedly engaged to Brad Falchuk!

The actress is set to tie the knot with the TV producer after three years of dating, according to multiple reports. The couple first sparked romance rumors back in the summer of 2014 when they were spotted on multiple dates.

Over the years, the couple has been very private about their relationship, only sharing some rare romance moments on social media. In celebration of the exciting news, let's take a look back at the couple's relationship through the years!