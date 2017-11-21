A US version of Spain's Gran Hotel is in the works at ABC.

The network is developing Grand Hotel, a soapy drama, from Eva Longoria and writer Bruan Tanen, reports Deadline.

The show will be based on the very successful and popular Spanish series and set around a family that owns a Miami Beach hotel, the staff who run it, and the secrets that unfold around their superficially perfect appearance.

The original series was set in the early 1900s in Spain and has been dubbed "a Spanish Downtown Abbey."