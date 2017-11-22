1-Step Holiday Hair, Courtesy of Celebs' Favorite Accessories

Gary Gershoff/WireImage
Looking for a quick way to glam hair? Hair accessories are your best bet.
While Rihanna could've easily left her sparkling hair pins at home, the added glitz transforms her hair from beautiful to stop-and-stare gorgeous on the red carpet. And, we can't imagine applying the accessory took more than five extra minutes—totally worth it.
Hairbands, pins, clips, flowers, cuffs—there's an endless supply of accessories. So, no matter your hair type, color or style, there's a metallic addition that you can use to take your tresses from drab to fab in minutes.
Check out the best accessories for 1-step holiday hair below!
Dan MacMedan/Getty Images
Want to show off your healthy hair? Add a glittering headband to take the style to a regal level, like Selma Hayek.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Elevate any high ponytail with a Serena Williams-inspired look, which feature gold hair clips at the middle and end of the pony.
Large O Barrette, $62.00
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Amber Heard's unique bun is simple. Instead of tucking the leftover hair into the bun, the star placed a large, flat pin at the base, creating a standout style.
Thick Plank Barrette, $18.00
Steve Granitz/WireImage
A low bun is typically a casual look. But, you can turn this day-to-day style into a glam look by lacing gold chains through the bun like Jessica Biel. Check out her hairstylist's tutorial here!
Gold Dreamcatcher Hair Rings, Was $6.99, Now $2.00
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
While short hair is low maintenance, elevating the look is just as easy. Take a note from Janelle Monae's red carpet hair, and add unique hair pins.
"Blue Birds" Crystal dz Dove Hair Accessories, Was $48.00, Now $33.60
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
For Kelsea Ballerini-level hair, add a pretty, metallic pin just under your side part. Pro tip: Hair pins are classic, so don't be afraid to invest!
Gary Gershoff/WireImage
If you love highlighter, like Fenty Beauty owner, Rihanna, a small metallic addition to your hair will make amp up your look. If you're someone that likes to tuck your hair behind your ears, this accessory is also the perfect choice.
James Devaney/FilmMagic
Nothing says the holidays like a beautiful floral centerpiece. To make your hair the center of attention, you can either tuck real flowers into your hair with bobby pins, or pick up faux floral accessories.
