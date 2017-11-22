1-Step Holiday Hair, Courtesy of Celebs' Favorite Accessories

  • By
  • &

by Alanah Joseph |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bebe Rexha

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's Nirvana Blonde Hair Took How Long to Do?!

ESC: Jordan Dunn E!ssentials

How to Clean Your Makeup Sponge—the Cheap & Easy Way

ESC: Hair Accessories, Rihanna

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Looking for a quick way to glam hair? Hair accessories are your best bet.

While Rihanna could've easily left her sparkling hair pins at home, the added glitz transforms her hair from beautiful to stop-and-stare gorgeous on the red carpet. And, we can't imagine applying the accessory took more than five extra minutes—totally worth it. 

Hairbands, pins, clips, flowers, cuffs—there's an endless supply of accessories. So, no matter your hair type, color or style, there's a metallic addition that you can use to take your tresses from drab to fab in minutes.

How to Style Your Hair, Based on Your Outfit

Check out the best accessories for 1-step holiday hair below! 

ESC: Hair Accessories, Salma Hayek

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

Down

Want to show off your healthy hair? Add a glittering headband to take the style to a regal level, like Selma Hayek.

ESC: Hair Story

Brides and Hairpins

'Ariel' Crystal Halo and Sash, $160 

ESC: Hair Accessories, Serena Williams

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

High Ponytail

Elevate any high ponytail with a Serena Williams-inspired look, which feature gold hair clips at the middle and end of the pony.

Article continues below

ESC: Hair Story

Mrs. President & Co.

Large O Barrette, $62.00

ESC: Hair Accessories, Amber Heard

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Top Bun

Amber Heard's unique bun is simple. Instead of tucking the leftover hair into the bun, the star placed a large, flat pin at the base, creating a standout style.

ESC: Hair Story

Chloe + Isabel

Thick Plank Barrette, $18.00

Article continues below

ESC: Hair Accessories, Jessica Biel

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Low Bun

A low bun is typically a casual look. But, you can turn this day-to-day style into a glam look by lacing gold chains through the bun like Jessica Biel. Check out her hairstylist's tutorial here!

ESC: Hair Story

Icing

Gold Dreamcatcher Hair Rings, Was $6.99, Now $2.00

 

ESC: Hair Accessories, Janelle Monae

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Pixie Cut

While short hair is low maintenance, elevating the look is just as easy. Take a note from Janelle Monae's red carpet hair, and add unique hair pins.

Article continues below

ESC: Hair Story

Betsey Johnson

 "Blue Birds" Crystal dz Dove Hair Accessories, Was $48.00, Now $33.60

ESC: Hair Accessories, Kelsea Ballerini

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Long Waves

For Kelsea Ballerini-level hair, add a pretty, metallic pin just under your side part. Pro tip: Hair pins are classic, so don't be afraid to invest!

ESC: Hair Story

Jennifer Behr

Rowena Gold-Plated Hair Slide, $165

Article continues below

ESC: Hair Accessories, Rihanna

Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Down and Tucked

If you love highlighter, like Fenty Beauty owner, Rihanna, a small metallic addition to your hair will make amp up your look. If you're someone that likes to tuck your hair behind your ears, this accessory is also the perfect choice.

ESC: Hair Story

Berry

4-Pack Embellished Bobby Pins, $25.00

ESC: Hair Accessories, Jennifer Lawrence

James Devaney/FilmMagic

Undone Up-Do

Nothing says the holidays like a beautiful floral centerpiece. To make your hair the center of attention, you can either tuck real flowers into your hair with bobby pins, or pick up faux floral accessories.

Article continues below

ESC: Hair Story

Stylux

Floral Hairpin Hair Clip Set - Crystal Rhinestone Faux Pearl Wedding Bridal, $16.50

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

RELATED ARTICLE:  How to Backcomb, a.k.a. Tease Your Hair Like a Pro

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jennifer Lawrence , Rihanna , Kelsea Ballerini , Janelle Monáe , Serena Williams , Salma Hayek , Hair , Beauty , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , VG
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.