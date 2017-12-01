7 Holiday Hair Essentials to Get You Glam This Season

Good hair speaks for itself, but this goes double during the holiday season.

Sure, you can certainly sport your everyday blowout or go-to topknot at the office Christmas party or to your BFF's gift exchange. But think about it: If you're swapping out your usual jeans and T-shirt uniform for a festive cocktail dress, shouldn't your hair be next level, too?

You don't have to go full glam every time a calendar invite pops up on your phone, but you should do something to make it feel special.