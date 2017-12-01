7 Holiday Hair Essentials to Get You Glam This Season

Good hair speaks for itself, but this goes double during the holiday season.
Sure, you can certainly sport your everyday blowout or go-to topknot at the office Christmas party or to your BFF's gift exchange. But think about it: If you're swapping out your usual jeans and T-shirt uniform for a festive cocktail dress, shouldn't your hair be next level, too?
You don't have to go full glam every time a calendar invite pops up on your phone, but you should do something to make it feel special.
From brushed-gold barrettes to pro status curling irons, these are all the tools you need to achieve celeb-inspired holiday hair.
Add interest to your look by throwing some intricate barrettes into the mix. Rest assured, any one of these baubles will be the Instagram-worthy finishing touch your holiday look was missing.
Fact: Curls are always a strong option when it comes to holiday hair. Perfect yours with this 24K gold-plated barrel that creates natural-looking waves and reduces frizz at the same time.
What good are perfectly-styled locks if they don't stay put? Give yours some much needed grip with a little dry shampoo, then finish up with some hairspray to lock your look in place all-night long.
If your travel schedule is jam packed this season, don't you dare leave the house without this trio. Trust: For under one hundred bucks you'll have all the tools you need to get glam anywhere, any time.
If you're short on time, this ceramic straightening brush will save you every time. By running this tool through your strands you'll be set with a salon-quality blowout in just 3 to 5 minutes. Score!
Healthy hair is sexy hair. But when you're over styling your locks left and right, it's easier said than done. The solution? A weekly deep-conditioning session with a little help from this moisture mask and leave-in conditioner combo works wonders.
If you're going for a boho-inspired look (A.K.A. tousled with a touch of sparkle), these glittery bobby pins are essential. The best part: The more the merrier, so get creative and pin away!
Did someone say photo time?