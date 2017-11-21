Why Prince Harry Shouldn't Marry Meghan Markle

She's also demonstrated she can be discrete, despite falling head over heels in love with a prince—after all, who wouldn't want to be shouting about that from the rooftops?! Her only comments about Harry have been thoughtfully considered and brief, crafted for a glossy magazine aimed at her new high society audience. Her parents have been equally restrained; both Doria and Tom have remained silent despite the ever-hungry international press pack knocking at their doors. Then there was a set of immaculately executed public appearances by Harry's side at September's Invictus Games, a flawless demeanor being an essential qualification for any future duchess (tradition dictates Harry will likely be gifted a dukedom when he gets married).

Most importantly, of course, is that she's met the Queen. Harry's grandmother is the only person who can really stand in the way of the 33-year-old getting hitched, thanks to the Succession of the Crown Act which dictates she has to approve the marriages of the first six people in line to the throne. Harry currently stands in fifth place; he'll drop down to sixth when the third baby Cambridge arrives in the spring.

According to an insider, a secret meeting between Harry, Meghan and the Queen took place at Buckingham Palace in October. While it might seem unimaginable the Queen would wield her unique power, she's used it before, to veto her own sister's engagement, when Princess Margaret wanted to marry the previously divorced Peter Townsend (a real no-no in the 1950s).