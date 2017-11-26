Kris Jenner is thankful for many things this holiday season, as in her many, many grandkids!

On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians "A Very Kardashian Holiday" special, the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrated the holidays early during a big family dinner where they all shared what they're thankful for.

Kim Kardashian revealed, "I don't know if I'm thankful for the calm before the storm next year with the new baby, and I'm thankful that we have family here."

"I think I'm thankful for having so many generations here. It's so cool," Khloe Kardashian said.