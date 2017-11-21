Pink just dropped the music video for her single "Beautiful Trauma" and the mini film features a familiar face: Channing Tatum.

In the video, the Grammy-winning singer plays a 1950s housewife and the Magic Mike star plays her husband. At first, the couple seems to live an ordinary life in suburbia. However, the video quickly reveals that this is hardly the case. The video shows them breaking out into fabulous dance routines in their kitchen, drinking one too many cocktails and having a little frisky fun with dancer Nikki Tuazon. Pink also finds Tatum hiding in her closet wearing one of her dresses.

To see our favorite Tatum clips from the couple's fantasy marriage, check out the gallery: