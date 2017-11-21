Watch Sofia Vergara Get "Discombobulated" Pronouncing Ellen DeGeneres' Word of the Day

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Neil Patrick Harris, Gideon Scott Burtka-Harris, Harper Grace Burtka-Harris, David Burtka

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

2017 American Music Awards: 6 Most Memorable Moments

Kevin Hart and Eniko Parrish Welcome Baby Boy

It looks like Ellen DeGeneres and Sofia Vergara can teach each other a thing or two when it comes to learning new languages.

During Tuesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host told the Modern Family star she's trying to learn Spanish by practicing a "word of the day." Because Vergara is already fluent in Spanish, DeGeneres thought it would be fun to teach her a word of the day in English.

"OK, I know English very well," said Vergara, who often uses her accent to comedic effect.

DeGeneres tried to stump Vergara with the word "flabbergasted." However, the actress pronounced it perfectly. It wasn't until DeGeneres asked her to say the word "discombobulated" that Vergara got a little tongue-tied.

"It's not even a word. You're just trying to ruin my reputation," she told the host after butchering her first attempts.

Thankfully, Vergara was a good sport about the whole thing and laughed throughout the experience. In the end, she pronounced the word correctly—almost.

Watch the video to see her say "discombobulated."

Watch

How Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Are Most Different

In addition to teaching her a new word, DeGeneres taught the actress about traditional gifts couples give each other for each year of their anniversary. Vergara is celebrating her two-year anniversary with hubby Joe Manganiello tomorrow. Many couples celebrate their two-year anniversary with a cotton-themed gift; however, Vergara seemed puzzled by the idea—and DeGeneres revealed she hates cotton balls.

Tune into The Ellen DeGeneres Show later today to see the whole clip.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Sofia Vergara
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.