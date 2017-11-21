Julianne Hough returned to Dancing With the Stars for the first time in season 25 to guest judge the finals, which presented a unique opportunity for the singer and dancer.

"I just felt like I could just talk to them, I wasn't concerned in my head of ‘I already said that. There's no room to grow or it needs more,'" she told E! News after the show. "I kind of just spoke from the heart, and it was fun. I loved being back in there."