Queen Elizabeth II Loans Kate Middleton a Pearl and Diamond Necklace Princess Diana Once Wore

In celebration of Queen Elizabeth II's 70th wedding anniversary, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middletonbroke out some of the family jewels. 

The expectant royal mother of two stepped out Monday night sporting one of her favorite black tie ensembles, Diane Von Furstenberg's "Zarita" black lace gown. However, it wasn't the only stylish repeat. Around her neck, Middleton accessorized with the four row Japanese pearl choker, a royal piece also previously worn by Princess Diana and the queen. 

Chalk it up to timing or pure coincidence, but all of the women have sported the three-decades old diamond statement piece in November. 

The monarch first loaned the design to her late daughter-in-law in November 1982 during a state visit from the Netherlands. This marks the first time the Duchess of Cambridge has gotten the honor of wearing the choker. 

Kate Middleton, Princess Diana, Queen Elizabeth II

MEGA / PA Images via Getty Images / Getty Images

As for her earrings, Middleton also borrowed from her own late mother-in-law and wore the Collingwood pearl and diamond earrings, ones gifted to Diana for her wedding to Prince Charles

In honor of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's platinum wedding anniversary on Nov. 20, the couple opted for a private party of roughly 100 guests—among them royal family and friends—at Windsor Castle. 

As she headed to the soirée, pregnant Kate sat in between her husband, Prince William, and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, as the two dapper men sported tuxedos and bow ties in honor of their grandparents' special occasion. 

Congratulations to the queen and her lifelong love!

