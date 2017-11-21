You're Doing It Wrong: Curling Your Hair Into Natural Waves

Wrap, twist, hold, let go—this is probably how you're curling your hair.

Good news: this is still the best way to prefect curls, but we learned a new tip that may change your routine. Last night at the 2017 American Music Awards, celebrity hairstylist Ryan Richman revealed the best way to natural-looking curls: multiple barrels.

To complete Sadie Sink's natural waves, the beauty pro used all three barrels from the Paul Mitchell Express Ion Unclipped 3-in-1 Curling Iron. The 1" barrel helped to create loose curls. The 1.25" styling cone resulted in tighter curls. And, the 0.75" barrel produced ringlets. By alternating the sizes throughout the hair, the stylist was able to add texture and volume to the Stranger Things star's red tresses.