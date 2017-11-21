Happy 34th Birthday, Nikki and Brie Bella! Let's Celebrate With Some Sizzling Pics of the Sexy Total Divas Stars
Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson are not ones to shy away from the latest beauty trends, no matter how gory.
In this clip from this Sunday's all-new WAGS L.A., Olivia takes Natalie for a very bloody vampire facial.
"It's good for wrinkles, it's good for sunspots. We're gonna blog about it, we have to, we have to, it's a vampire facial!" Olivia exclaimed.
After getting their faces numbed and prepped for the procedure, the girls were ready to "dine in hell," but not without a little fun first.
The girls tested out the numbing cream by giving each other a hefty slap to the face.
"Olivia, can you feel your face? I won't wind up, okay, a little baby tap. See, it was nothing," Natalie reassured Liv.
A few slaps later, it was time for the blood.
"You are gonna die when you see yourself," Olivia told Nat.
After a look in the mirror, Nat realized red wasn't really her color. While Olivia was all about her new bloody look, Nat couldn't miss a moment to poke fun at her cousin.
"You kinda look like a tampon," Natalie told Liv.
The day of bloody facials ended with a well deserved treat, a gigantic pepperoni pizza.
Watch the girls get their vampire on in the goofy clip above.
