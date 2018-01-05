Haylie Duff Pregnant With Baby No. 2

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., Jan. 5, 2018 10:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Zooey Deschanel

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott

Travis Scott on Kylie Jenner Pregnancy Rumors: "Let Them Keep Fishing"

This Is Us

2018 TV Schedule: When All the New Shows and Returning Favorites Premiere

Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! ?? #FamilyOf4

A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on

Haylie Duff is pregnant!

The 32-year-old actress is expecting her second child with Matt Rosenberg, she announced on Instagram Friday. "Round 2! Ryan thinks our new baby is growing in HER belly! #FamilyOf4," she captioned a photo of her daughter. Baby No. 2 means that they will now be a family of four! The couple welcomed a daughter named Ryan on May 11, 2015.

"Haylie Duff and fiancé Matt Rosenberg welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Monday, May 11 in Los Angeles, CA," Duff's rep told us at the time. "Both mom and baby are doing great! Haylie and Matt are thrilled to finally meet their baby girl and become a family of three."

Read

Hilary Duff Is Baby Royalty in Adorable #TBT With Sister Haylie Duff

True love. #DaddysGirl

A post shared by haylieduff (@haylieduff) on

Just over a year before welcoming their first child together, Duff and Rosenberg announced their engagement in April 2014.

Duff shared with her fans on her website at the time, "This week has seriously just become the best week of my life! As if announcing The Real Girl's Kitchen tv show wasn't enough, Matt just took me by total surprise and proposed…on April Fool's Day of all days! The moment was genuine and sweet (like him!) and I couldn't wait to say yes!"

Three years later and they're is expecting their second child! Congratulations to the couple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Haylie Duff , Pregnancies , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.