Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden a Happy Birthday With a Meme (Of Course)

Barack Obama, Joe Biden

Ron Sachs/startraksphoto.com

Barack Obama just reminded us that his bromance with Joe Biden is still going strong.

The 44th commander in chief took to Twitter on Monday to share a hilarious birthday meme in honor of his former vice president's 75th birthday. The meme showed a picture of the former president giving an address with Biden behind him. It also contained the following message:

"ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I'm gonna wish you a happy birth--

BIDEN: IT'S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe." 

The former commander in chief then added, "Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have."

It's no secret that Obama and Biden developed a friendship during their time in the White House, and people would often capture snippets of their funny moments with memes. Obama even joked about their relationship in a comedic video for the 2016 White House Correspondents' Dinner—the last of his presidency.

Happy birthday, Biden!

