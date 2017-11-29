Midge Maisel is the hero we need right now.

House of Cards veteran Rachel Brosnahan trades in the zip ties and inconspicuous hoodies for kitten heels and swing dresses as Miriam "Midge" Maisel, the lead character of Amy Sherman-Palladino's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, a new Amazon series about a 1950s housewife who finds herself on an unexpected journey through nightclubs as an up-and-coming stand-up comedian.

Brosnahan commands the screen just as her character takes control of the cafe stage. The character—and Brosnahan in real life—speak at Sherman-Palladino's trademark whiplash speed. Midge is unafraid to use her voice. To quote Hayley Atwell's Agent Carter, another fictional mid-century TV hero, Midge Maisel knows her worth, and doesn't back down.

"Midge doesn't know any way but forward. She's resilient," Brosnahan told E! News. "She will pick herself back up, and she will pick herself back up better than anyone you've ever seen."