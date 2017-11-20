Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25 in her last guest blog of the season for E! News.
Semi-finals were intense last week, the energy as a whole became very serious. Everyone seemed to be way more focused on making it to the final four and potentially winning the Mirrorball!
Last week, I also had the opportunity to help choreograph Victoria Arlen and Val's contemporary piece. We wanted to do a number for her parents specifically, but also for all parents in general who never give up on their kids—regardless of the circumstance. It turned out to be one of my all-time favorite pieces I have had the chance to create and to perform. I also wanted to thank everyone for the amazing response towards the piece, thank you! Moments like that are the reason I love choreographing and dancing. You are able to express so much through movement and sometimes things are just better said without actual words.
Jenna Johnson
It's the FINALE tonight! Oh. My. Goodness. This week has been insanity! It's a two day finale, as usual, and it just keeps getting bigger and better. Monday night is redemption and freestyle night. This is always my favorite night of the season because there are no limitations in the freestyle. Whatever you can think of, you can throw it in your freestyle! Tuesday will be a two hour extravaganza of performances and appearances by our retiring celebrities. We will be back and forth filming between the DWTS ballroom and The Grove.
Jenna Johnson
Looking back, it's fair to say we have had some serious injuries this season. I think all of our finalist have struggled with an injury. Especially Lindsey Stirling with her ribs, Lindsay Arnold with her knee and Jordan Fisher with his crazy eye situation last week. As far as I can tell, everyone is doing well though, EXHAUSTED...but surviving this 10th week! I think at this point all of our bodies are running on lots of adrenaline and muscle memory. These finalist have gone through it! I have to give them all major props for being so strong to pull through this crazy week. Don't forget that whoever makes it through tonight has to do a 24-hour fusion dance. Thankfully, only two more days for everyone!
You guys do not want to miss Tuesday night's performances either! Not only will we find out who wins the Mirrorball, but we will also see performances by Pitbull and Fifth Harmony, Kelsea Ballerini, Jordan Fisher and Nick Lachey. And to get everyone into the holiday spirit, Santa, the man himself, will make an appearance too!
That's not all though, on Tuesday we also get to reveal which celebrity is going on the DWTS tour with us! It's all going to be very exciting, you truly don't want to miss it. And for even more fun behind-the-scenes scoop straight from the ballroom, I'll be taking over E! News' Instagram stories.
Dancing With the Stars airs tonight at 8 p.m., while the finale will air Tuesday at 9 p.m. on ABC. Be sure to check out the E! News Instagram on Tuesday, Nov. 21 to see Jenna's posts.