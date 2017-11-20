Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Planet Earth II and The Santa Clause Coming to Netflix in December 2017

With three days until Thanksgiving, Netflix gave subscribers an extra reason to be grateful by announcing which movies and TV shows will be available to stream in the month of December.

Here is the complete list of new additions:

Coming Dec. 1
8 Mile
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Hail King Julien: Season 5
A StoryBots Christmas
August Rush
Chef & My Fridge: 2017
Dark: Season 1
Diana: In Her Own Words
Dreamcatcher
DreamWorks Home: For the Holidays
Easy: Season 2
Exporting Raymond
Forbidden Games: The Justin Fashanu Story
Full Metal Jacket
Hitch
My Happy Family
Nacho Libre
Sahara
The Farthest – Voyager in Space
The Little Rascals
The Wackness
The Young Victoria
Tyson
V for Vendetta
TURN: Washington's Spies: Season 4
Voyeur
While You Were Sleeping

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Marvel Studios

Coming Dec. 4
When Calls the Heart: Season 4

Coming Dec. 5
Craig Ferguson: Tickle Fight
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Coming Dec. 6
Trolls Holiday Special

Coming Dec. 8
El Camino Christmas
The Crown: Season 2

Coming Dec. 11
Catwoman
The Magicians: Season 2

Coming Dec. 12
Disney's The Santa Clause
Disney's The Santa Clause 2
Disney's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Judd Apatow: The Return

Tim Allen, The Santa Clause

Disney

Coming Dec. 14
41 Dogs in My Home
A&E: When Patients Attack
Ainsley Eats the Streets: Season 1
Halt and Catch Fire: Season 4

Coming Dec. 15
A Five Star Life
Christmas Inheritance
Discovering Bigfoot
El Señor de los Cielos: Season 5
Erased: Season 1
Freeway: Crack In The System
Neverlake
Pottersville
Reggie Yates Outside Man: Volume 2
The Haunting of Helena
The Mafia Kills Only in Summer
The Ranch: Part 4
Trollhunters: Part 2
Ultimate Beastmaster
Wormwood

Coming Dec. 18
Hello, My Twenties!: Season 2

Coming Dec. 19
Miss Me This Christmas
Russell Howard: Recalibrate
The Indian Detective: Season 1
You Can't Fight Christmas

Coming Dec. 20
La Casa de Papel: Season 1

Coming Dec. 21
Peaky Blinders: Season 4

Coming Dec. 22
72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America: Season 1
Bright
Dope: Season 1
Fuller House: Season 3, New Episodes
Rosario Tijeras: Season 1
The Toys That Made Us: Season 1

Coming Dec. 23
Creep 2
Myths & Monsters: Season 1

Coming Dec. 25
Cable Girls: Season 2
Planet Earth II

Coming Dec. 26
Todd Barry: Spicy Honey
Travelers: Season 2
All Hail King Julien: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Beat Bugs: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Larva: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Pororo: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Puffin Rock: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Skylanders Academy: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Trollhunters: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
True and The Rainbow Kingdom: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018
Word Party: New Year's Eve Countdown 2018

Coming Dec. 27
Pusher

Coming Dec. 29
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 2: Part 1
Killer Legends
La Mante: Season 1
Shelter
The Climb

Coming Dec. 31
Dave Chappelle: Equanimity
Fun Mom Dinner

Click here for a list of what's leaving Netflix next month.

