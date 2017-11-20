Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's golden years have gone platinum.

It was 70 years ago, on Nov. 20, 1947, that the then-future queen of the United Kingdom and head of the Commonwealth walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey and married the dashing naval officer who had won her heart.

That day, Prince Philip of Greece and Germany became the Duke of Edinburgh and consort of the woman who in 2015 became the longest-reigning British monarch in history.

So too has their marriage been an epic study in stability, loyalty, stoicism, mutual admiration, respect and, of course, romance. Perhaps even downright steamy romance at that, as The Crown on Netflix has been sure to remind its devoted following that Elizabeth and Philip were once just a couple of young hotties in love.