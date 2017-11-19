9 Things You Didn’t See on TV at the 2017 American Music Awards

5. Coupling Up: Nicole Kidman didn't talk to too many people, but she did chat with Pink on a few occasions and her husband Keith Urban. The two starred intensely at Keith's phone during one part of the show. At other points during the show, the couple laughed and joked with each other.

When accepting his award tonight, Urban, who won the award for Country Male Artist, Favorite Country Album and Favorite Country Song, Kidman had a huge smile on her face and couldn't stop clapping with her hands raised in the air.

6. Not a Happy Camper: During a commercial break, Jamie Foxx, who was seated in the second row, was on the phone talking to someone while sitting next to his daughter Corinne Foxx. The model was eyeballing him and did not look pleased that her dad was talking on the phone. See, stars are like us!

Foxx also complimented Lovato after her performance and gave her a kiss on the cheek.