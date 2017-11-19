Before opening the 2017 AMAs with Pink, Kelly Clarkson stopped by E! News to talk about her big night of music, which consists of two not-to-be missed performances during the award show.

Talking to E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles, the chart-topping songstress admitted she was "very excited" about opening the show with Pink.

The big-voiced singer, who brought her 3-year-old River Rose and husband Brandon Blackstock's 16-year-old daughter Savannah, also talked about how she manages to promote her new album Meaning of Life and be a mom to her two kids, as well as her husband's older children.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer admitted it is hard doing it all while being a mom, "I think it's any working mom, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best."

She joked, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."