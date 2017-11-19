EXCLUSIVE!

Kelly Clarkson Talks Being a Superstar Mom at the 2017 AMAs: ''It's a Balancing Act''

Before opening the 2017 AMAs with Pink, Kelly Clarkson stopped by E! News to talk about her big night of music, which consists of two not-to-be missed performances during the award show.

Talking to E! News' Jason Kennedy and Sibley Scoles, the chart-topping songstress admitted she was "very excited" about opening the show with Pink.

The big-voiced singer, who brought her 3-year-old River Rose and husband Brandon Blackstock's 16-year-old daughter Savannah, also talked about how she manages to promote her new album Meaning of Life and be a mom to her two kids, as well as her husband's older children.

The "Since You've Been Gone" singer admitted it is hard doing it all while being a mom, "I think it's any working mom, any working parent's struggle. It's a balancing act. We do our best."

She joked, "I am sure they will end up in therapy."

The entertainer also talked about about her upcoming gig being a coach on the next season of NBC's The Voice.

She gushed, "I like that I get to be a coach and not a judge. 'Cause I am not good at judging. But I am really good at coaching and feeling like I have been them."

We can't wait to hear not one, but two, performances tonight!

Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!

