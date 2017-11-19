EXCLUSIVE!

Lea Michele Just Received a Big Surprise From Ramona Singer on the 2017 AMAs Red Carpet

Prepare yourselves for turtle time at the 2017 American Music Awards!

When Lea Michele, wearing J. Mendel, arrived on the red carpet for tonight's big award show, The Mayor star was totally expecting to rub elbows with music's biggest stars. What she didn't see coming, however, was a special message from Real Housewives of New York City's Ramona Singer.

While appearing on Live From the Red Carpet, E! News' Jason Kennedy asked Lea, who is introducing Nick Jonas at the award show, to look into the monitor to talk to her biggest fan. What came next was a big surprise for the Bravo superfan.

In the surprise video, Ramona said to the singer, "Hey Lea, I know you are presenting tonight and I know you are going to be fabulous."

The Bravo star then extended an invitation to the former Glee star, "I think you should come to New York City and film with us on the Housewives show."

A shocked Lea responded, "I am shaking. I am literally shaking. I am so excited!"

She continued, "Ramona, I love you. Happy birthday! Any time you want to hang out in New York I am there. I am one of your biggest fans."

Lea has been very open about her love for all things Real Housewives

During her most recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the actress participated in a rapid-fire round of Housewives opinions with Andy Cohen. Spoiler alert: She can't wait for Kim Zolciak-Biermann's return to Atlanta and totally saw Luann de Lessep's divorce coming a mile away. 

Reality TV habits aside, Lea continues to celebrate the release of her new album Places. And in between her presenting duties at tonight's show, the former Glee star will have plenty of time to enjoy performances by PinkKelly ClarksonChristina Aguilera and more. 

Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!

