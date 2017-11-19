Amid accusations of sexual harassment, Jeffrey Tambor is walking away from Transparent and the role that won him two Emmys.

On Sunday, the film and TV actor announced that he was exiting the Amazon series, which he has appeared on for four seasons.

The star said in a statement to Deadline, "Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life."

"What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago," Tambor continued.

"I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue," Tambor said.

The 73-year-old added, "Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."