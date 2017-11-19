All eyes are on Selena Gomezthis evening, and her arrival to the 2017 American Music Awards was certainly a standout.

She debuted a platinum blond hairstyle, complete with an edgy, black leather mini dress and matching pumps.

We're now only moments away from the pop singer's first live performance in over a year, one highly-anticipated comeback after 25-year-old Selena endured (and rose out of) a period of personal strife.

Just two months ago, Gomez revealed she was recovering from a life-saving kidney transplant that granted her freedom from a debilitating Lupus diagnosis, which forced her to seek treatment for anxiety and depression in 2016.

She also parted ways with her boyfriend of nearly a year, The Weeknd, and is rekindling a possible relationship with her equally as famous ex, Justin Bieber. But tonight, it's all about the music.