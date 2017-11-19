American Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet: See Selena Gomez, Kelly Clarkson and More Celebs

The stars are aligning for the 2017 American Music Awards

From Microsoft Theater in beautiful Los Angeles, Tracee Ellis Ross hosts the annual spectacular paying tribute to the biggest achievements in music from across the past year.

With 28 awards to pass out (29 when including the one and only Diana Ross' Lifetime Achievement honor), 16 performances from artists including Selena GomezChristina Aguilera and Lady Gaga, and more than 30 A-listers slated to take the AMAs stage at some point, viewers at home can expect one packed evening. 

But first, the red carpet! 

Hollywood has only started to arrive to the American Music Awards, and already there are plenty of unforgettable fashion moments to ooh and aah over. 

So what are you waiting for? Keep scrolling for all the red carpet arrivals at the 2017 AMAs and keep checking back as we update this page in real time. 

Jenna Dewan Tatum, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jenna Dewan-Tatum

Hot damn! The Step Up star goes for the gold in a sheer, bedazzled gown. 

Ciara, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ciara

We just couldn't help it: The R&B singer's AMAs style is totally automatic, supersonic, hypnotic, funky fresh!

Pink, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Pink

Just moments before she's set to open the show alongside Kelly Clarkson, the pop-rock singer has a total princess moment on the red carpet. 

Selena Gomez, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Selena Gomez

New hair, new SelGo! The pop singer arrives to the 2017 AMAs rocking an edgy AF look.

Nick Jonas, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

That smile! The "Chains" singer looks oh-so handsome in leather.

Kelly Clarkson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson

The pop star goes for a dramatic look in black and gold velvet. 

Violetta Komyshan, Ansel Elgort, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Violetta Komyshan & Ansel Elgort

Two words: Absolutely stunning!

Nicole Kidman, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman

Not a Big Little Lie in sight! The Aussie actress is on hand to support hubby Keith Urban.

DJ Khaled, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

DJ Khaled & Baby Assahd

Growing up so fast! The father-son duo continue their red-carpet domination. 

Niall Horan, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Niall Horan

The "Slow Hands" singer walks the red carpet looking suave as ever.

Kelly Rowland, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Fresh off attending Serena Williams' fairytale wedding in New Orleans, the songstress wears a bold gown at the AMAs.

Macklemore, Skylar Grey, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Macklemore & Skylar Grey

The longtime music collaborators walk the red carpet in the freshest of ensembles.

KJ Apa, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

KJ Apa

The breakout star of Riverdale is a total H-U-N-K!

Chrissy Metz, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chrissy Metz

Fringed frenzy! The This Is Us star is elegant in a simple black and blue dress.

Chadwick Boseman, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Chadwick Boseman

The Black Panther star brings his super hero good looks to the 2017 AMAs.

Alessia Cara, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alessia Cara

The "Scars to Your Beautiful" pairs a feminine bodysuit with baggy cargo pants and combat boots. 

Florida Georgia Line, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Florida Georgia Line

The country music duo behind "God, Your Mama and Me" step out with their leading ladies. 

Heidi Klum, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

The supermodel is never one to miss an award show, and tonight's festivities proved no different. 

Jamie Foxx, Corinne Foxx, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jamie & Corinne Foxx

Before opening the show with a series of heartfelt sentiments, the Oscar winner and his daughter walk the red carpet. 

Chrishell Stause, Justin Hartley, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

Date night done right! The This Is Us star and his blushing bride look every inch in love. 

Sean Mendes, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

The "Treat You Better" singer keeps it cool in a patterned blazer.

Danica Roem, Demi Lovato, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Demi Lovato & Danica Roem

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer brings the history-making transgender legislator as her 2017 AMAs guest.

Hailee Steinfeld, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

The Pitch Perfect star rocks an updated version of the classic black suit. 

BTS, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

BTS

The K-Pop sensation touches down on American Music Awards soil for their highly-anticipated performance of "DNA."

Lea Michele, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Lea Michele

Bronzed and beautiful! The Scream Queens star serves Grecian goddess vibes in her light pink gown.

Gaten Matarazzo, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gaten Matarazzo

The Stranger Things star took a break from getting caught in the Upside Down for a night out on the town. 

The Chainsmokers, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Steve Granitz/WireImage

The Chainsmokers

The EDM duo coordinate their sleek red carpet looks. 

Kathryn Hahn, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Orange you glad the Bad Moms star showed up to the AMAs?

Diana Ross, Evan Ross, Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Diana Ross and Family

Music royalty has arrived to the 2017 AMAs! 

Jesse James Decker, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker

She's glowing! The pregnant E! reality star and country music darling rests her hand on her growing baby bump. 

Khalid, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Khalid

He may be "Young, Dumb and Broke," but he's hitting the AMAs looking fresh.

Ashlee Simpson, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson

Disco is alive and well, just ask this singer!

Marshmello, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Marshmello

The EDM mastermind suits up (and goes incognito) for the big event. 

Tracee Ellis Ross, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

Your hostess with the mostest has arrived—in head to toe sequins, no less!

Erin Lim, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Erin Lim

One hot mama! The E! News correspondent shows some skin in an LBD. 

Sabrina Carpenter, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Sabrina Carpenter

The actress steps out in a plaid trench coat and thigh-high boots perfect for fall.

Patrick Starrr, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Patrick Starr

We're lime green with envy over this beauty guru's red carpet ensemble.

Julia Michaels, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Julia Michaels

The songwriter behind pop music's biggest hits arrives in red tulle. 

Machine Gun Kelly, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Machine Gun Kelly

The rapper makes a bold fashion statement on the red carpet.

Kat Graham, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kat Graham

The Vampire Diaries star goes for a pastel pink and white outfit.

Alisha Marie, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Alisha Marie

The YouTube star is feeling red hot, hot, hot this evening. 

Renee Bargh, America Music Awards, 2017

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Renee Bargh

The TV personality brings the land down under to the 2017 AMAs.

If you don't have an invitation inside the Microsoft Theater, tune in to ABC on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST to catch the show's live broadcast. 

Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!

