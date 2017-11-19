Please welcome back the sixth member of the Backstreet Boys, Mr. James Corden!

The Late Late Show host joined Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Kevin Richardson, Brian Littrell and A.J. McLean onstage at their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life residency show at the Axis at the Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Friday night. Corden matching the group's choreography and also showcased some killer individual dance moves of his own while wearing the same white outfit as the guys. He joined them onstage mid-song.

"Ladies and gentlemen, James Corden!" McLean exclaimed into his mic after the performance, drawing more cheers.

"Thanks for making tonight Larger Than Life @j_corden! #Jamesstreet #BSBVegas," read a message posted on the boy band's Instagram page, alongside a video of Corden performing onstage.