Here come the newlyweds!

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander appeared on HBO's Night of Too Many Stars: America Unites for Autism Programs fundraiser at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday, marking their first major celebrity event since their wedding.

The 25-year-old model and the 34-year-old Houston Astros pitcher got married in Italy on November 4, days after his team won the 2017 MLB World Series.

At the Night of Too Many Stars event, which was hosted by Jon Stewart, Upton and Verlander revealed a new Tommy Hilfiger clothing line specially designed for "the differently-abled." The collection includes jackets with magnets and jeans made with Velcro flaps.