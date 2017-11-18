From Anna Faris and Chris Pratt's saying goodbye to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd calling it off after 10 months and Fergie and Josh Duhamel ending their eight-year marriage, 2017 has had a lot of Hollywood splits. And since it's been Break Up City, pop. A-list couples, as of late, we romantics want to believe in love—nay, we need to believe in love again.

Luckily for all, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' rock solid relationship is here to rescue us from 2017's bummer summer of celeb breakups and the falling-out-of-love fall. It's just about time for a winter wonderland of love!

While many of Tinsel Town twosomes split, Catherine and Michael have proven time and time again that their fire is still burning for each other—two kids and almost two decades later. The duo celebrates their 17th wedding anniversary today and the Chicago star took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her main man, whom she married at the Plaza Hotel in New York on November 18, 2000.

The actress wrote, "17 years ago today, I said 'I do' to my best friend and father of our two and a half month old son. Thought it could never get better than that day, but it did. Happy anniversary darling, Michael."

The 48-year-old continued, "With you, in my life, and Dylan and Carys, every day could be a twelve hour fantastic party at the Plaza in New York. Love you. #love #lovestrong."