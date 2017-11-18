While in Louisiana, Williams was staying in a $1250-a-night HomeAway home from the 1880s, which she featured on her Instagram Stories on Saturday. The opulent and newly refurbished home features eight bedrooms, five full baths/three half baths, a separate guest cottage, and space for up to 25 guests.

"Is this the most gorgeous home you’ve ever seen?" Williams said in her Instagram Story. "It’s so perfect, I absolutely love it."

Many of her entourage and her bridesmaids stayed in the house next door to the lavish property, which is located in lower Treme, the oldest Black neighborhood in the country and nearby to the famed the French Quarter.

In the video, the tennis champ and new mom says, "I’m obsessed with old houses...Look how cool this is. I love the painting. I love old architecture. There’s just something really warm about it."