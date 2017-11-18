Just announced: Chrissy Teigen will not only take part in the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but she will also close the show...according to Chrissy Teigen.

The model and Lip Sync Battle host joked on several social media accounts on Saturday that she is in China for the show and will be the last to walk the runway. Teigen, known for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pics, has never appeared at the annual event and is not one of numerous models confirmed to participate at this year's show, which takes place on Sunday U.S. time,

"Hey guys, I'm in Shanghai, getting ready for the Victoria's Secret Fashion show," Teigen said in an Instagram Stories video posted on Saturday morning, the night after she cooked dinner for her husband John Legend and friends at home. "I'm nervous, but I think I'm gonna kill it."