While all eyes were on the bride, the groom and their baby, Venus Williams also turned heads at her sister Serena Williams' wedding with a stunning bridesmaid look.

The tennis champion and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, father of their 2-month-old daughter Alexis Olympia, tied the knot in New Orleans on Thursday in front of family and friends, including major celebs. Her bridesmaids were sisters Venus, Lyndrea Price and Isha Price, as well as Diondra Thornton, Val Vogt and Justus Bobbitt. All wore custom Galia Lahav dresses.

Everyone except Venus wore nude embellished gowns, while the tennis star stood out in another custom Galia Lahav dress with a plunging white, feathered lace bodice with a short-sleeve nude overlay and a light nude long tulle skirt over it.