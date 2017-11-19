Pink and Kelly Clarkson's Opening Performance at the 2017 American Music Awards Will Leave You in Tears

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Demi Lovato, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Keith Urban, Winners, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

2017 AMAs: All the Winners

BTS, SHow, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

BTS Brings Down the House With History Making 2017 American Music Awards Performance

What a powerful way to start an award show...

It's no surprise that the 2017 American Music Awards have brought some of the biggest names in music together for a night filled with musical performances.

But as the soon as the show kicked off, Pink and Kelly Clarkson set the bar extra high with their big-voiced collaboration of R.E.M.'s hit song "Everybody Hurts."

Instead of getting the party started, as some thought the A-list singers may do, the two hit a somber note with their moody cover of the '92 classic.

Photos

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

Pink, Kelly Clarkson, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This evening's event marks their first joint performance. And as it turns out, these two have been wanting to work together for a very long time.

"I love Kelly Clarkson," Pink shared just last month on Watch What Happens Live. "If I did a song with Kelly Clarkson I would get outsung."

Kelly proved the feeling was mutual when she appeared on Andy Cohen's SIRIUS XM radio show.

"I will sing anytime, anywhere with Pink, first of all, because she's amazing," the original American Idol winner shared.

 Wait, maybe Andy deserves some credit for making this happen tonight?

"I'm gonna go ahead and say thank you for helping make it happen as well," Kelly wrote on Andy's Twitter. "#Ioweyoubig."

Watch E!'s live 2017 American Music Awards red carpet coverage at 6 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, Nov. 19. Also be sure to watch E! News Monday at 7 & 11 p.m. for all things AMAs!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2017 American Music Awards , Pink , Kelly Clarkson , Music , Entertainment , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.