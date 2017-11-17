Ryan Seacrest Denies Misconduct Accusations From Former Stylist

Ryan Seacrest has disputed misconduct claims brought against him.

In a statement obtained by E! News, the daytime talk show host responds to an alleged incident a former wardrobe stylist says occurred while she was employed at E! News almost 10 years ago.

"Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result," Seacrest said.

An E! Spokesperson confirms in a statement, "We can confirm that we have started an investigation."