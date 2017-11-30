Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen!
The model, Lip Sync Battle co-host and Twitter star turns 32 today! And what an amazing year it's been for Chrissy. From recently announcing she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband John Legend to seeking her Twitter followers' help to make banana bread, Chrissy has filled our year with so much joy and excitement.
And how could we forget the time she almost-maybe-might've fallen asleep at the 2017 Oscars? A moment that will live forever on social media.
Or the time she totally fangirled over Alicia Silverstone?
Plus, we can't help but love her even more after hearing her response to John trying to break up with her years ago.
"I was really stressed and busy," he told The Guardian in September. "I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"
LOL. "11 years later, baby," Chrissy replied after seeing the story on social media. "It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"
And if you need more reasons to love Chrissy, we've made a video of her best moments of the year. Take a look above to check it out!