Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen! Baby News, Banana Bread & More of Her Best Moments in 2017

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Nov. 30, 2017 5:01 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Camila Cabello, Billboard Women In Music 2017

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Selena Gomez, Francia Raisa, Billboard Women In Music 2017

Selena Gomez Tearfully Accepts Billboard's 2017 Woman of the Year Award With Francia Raisa

Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni

Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni's Law & Order: SVU Reunion Just Made the Holidays Brighter

Happy Birthday, Chrissy Teigen!

The model, Lip Sync Battle co-host and Twitter star turns 32 today! And what an amazing year it's been for Chrissy. From recently announcing she's pregnant and expecting her second child with husband John Legend to seeking her Twitter followers' help to make banana bread, Chrissy has filled our year with so much joy and excitement.

And how could we forget the time she almost-maybe-might've fallen asleep at the 2017 Oscars? A moment that will live forever on social media.

Chrissy Teigen Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Husband John Legend

Chrissy Teigen, Luna, Daughter, Alicia Silverstone, Clueless

Or the time she totally fangirled over Alicia Silverstone?

Plus, we can't help but love her even more after hearing her response to John trying to break up with her years ago.

"I was really stressed and busy," he told The Guardian in September. "I was just like: 'I'd just be happier single right now,' and she was like: 'No.'"

LOL. "11 years later, baby," Chrissy replied after seeing the story on social media. "It wasn't a a typical breakup. He was on tour and his voice hurt and he was being a whiny face about everything and so yeah, I was like 'no.'"

And if you need more reasons to love Chrissy, we've made a video of her best moments of the year. Take a look above to check it out!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , Birthdays , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.