Catelynn Lowell is ready to get some help.
On Friday afternoon, the Teen Mom OG star revealed to her followers that she was seeking professional assistance after experiencing suicidal thoughts.
"Well today I thought of every way to kill myself.. so I'm going to treatment," Catelynn shared with her 1.3 million Twitter followers. "#makeChesterProud @TalindaB #KeepTalkingMH #thiswontlast."
She would also post a photo of a tattoo that read, "My story isn't over yet."
One person who has her support 100 percent is husband Tyler Baltierra. In a separate Twitter post, the MTV star also confirmed his wife's news in a supportive message.
"Incredibly proud of my wife...when she thought she had no choices left, she reached out & decided to LIVE today!" he wrote. "My life would be desolate without her in it. You are beautiful, strong, worthy, & loved @CatelynnLowell #KeepTalkingMH."
Teen Mom viewers have witnessed Catelynn be open about her mental health struggles. In season six of the show, cameras rolled when the 25-year-old returned home after a month-long stay at an Arizona-based treatment center.
She also has been open on the series about her struggles with post-partum depression.
"I decided I needed to get help from talking with Tyler and realizing that I maybe needed something more intense for myself," she previously explained to MTV News. "For some reason, I just had a light bulb moment where I was like, 'Maybe I need extra help.'"
If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).