Project Runway's Wendy Pepper Dead at Age 53

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Hilary Duff

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Usher

Usher's $20 Million Genital Herpes Lawsuit Dismissed

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

Inside Serena Williams' Wedding Day: How Beyoncé, New Edition and Disney Created Big Surprises

Wendy Pepper, Project Runway

Lifetime

Wendy Pepper, who competed on the first season of Project Runway, died earlier this week. She was 53.

The Washington D.C. area-based artist, whose real name was Anne Eustis Pepper Stewart, passed away peacefully on Sunday surrounded by her family, according to a Washington Post obituary published on Friday. The cause of her death was not revealed.

She is survived by her daughter Finley, her parents, three brothers, a sister and several nieces and nephews.

Wendy competed on the first season of the reality show in 2004 and placed third. She also appeared on the second season of Project Runway All Stars, which aired in 2012 and 2013.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2017's Fallen Stars

"Her wit and humor were unmatched, as was her generosity of spirit," her obituary states.

Wendy was born in Dayton, Ohio, and graduated from Potomac School, the Madeira School, and the University of Washington. She designed and hand-sewed clothes for children and adults and was also a chef and a writer.

"I realized I was a designer when I was living in Nepal," she said in a Project Runway All Stars video. "Dyeing some yarn, I suddenly turned to these people that I was living with and I started to drape the yarn. Oh my gosh, this is so much fun, I am creating this whole sort of experience with these women. For me, fashion is communication...That's when I knew this was my life's work."

She said Project Runway taught her that "if you really want to succeed, you've gotta be willing to throw yourself into the arena."

She is set to be laid to rest at a Georgetown church on December 1.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Death , Project Runway , Top Stories , Apple News , TV
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.