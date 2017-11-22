EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella & John Cena Reveal Who Does the Thanksgiving Cooking in Their House

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jennifer Hudson

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kris Jenner, KUWTK Holiday Special

"Screw Yo'self!" Feisty Kris Jenner Wears Hilarious Disguise for Christmas Shopping on KUWTK

The Weeknd, Katy Perry

Katy Perry and The Weeknd: Did They Have a Business Meeting or a Romantic Rendezvous?

Is John Cena a secret five-star chef?

With Thanksgiving just one day away, John and fiancée Nikki Bella are revealing who does the heavy lifting when it come to cooking the big Turkey Day meal.

"I do more [cooking]," Nikki told E! News at her man's Daddy's Home 2 premiere. "I always make a cheese rice and he's always watching football and having a beer."

John added, "I think anybody knows in holiday season the kitchen is where the food is. So I spend a ton of time in the kitchen, I'm just not cooking."

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

So what other holiday traditions do the Total Divas stars love to celebrate?

Watch the interview to find out!

Watch a brand new episode of Total Divas Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , E! Shows , John Cena , Nikki Bella , Thanksgiving , Holidays , Exclusives , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.