Glenn Close got emotional on Thursday while recalling her dear friend Christopher Reeve, saying that had he not passed away, his longtime pal Robin Williams would still be alive as well.

Reeve, best known for his role in the 1978 movie Superman, died of heart failure at age 52 in 2004, nine years after he suffered a horse-riding accident that crushed his spinal cord and rendered him paralyzed from the neck down. Williams took his own life in 2014. He was 63. The actors were roommates at the Juilliard School in New York City in the '70s and remained close friends after college.

"Their friendship, their connection, is the stuff of legend. It not only endured, but became a life-giving force sustaining them both," Close said tearfully while giving a speech at the 2017 Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation A Magical Evening Gala in New York City on Thursday. "I am convinced that if Chris were still with us, Robin would be too."