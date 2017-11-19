Revenge is a dish best served hilariously!
On tonight's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kris Jenner hired a scribe to record all of her conversations, which lead Khloe Kardashian to torture Kris by saying lots of really embarrassing things in front of the scribe (we're talking "queefing" accusations and adult diapers!). Not to be outdone, Kris later gave Khloe a dose of her own medicine by teasing her at a family meal.
"Do I need to leave a name at the gate for a prescription delivery?" Kris asked the table, adding, "Medication for Khloe's lice."
"Kourt, she's trying to do what I did at the restaurant," Khloe laughs.

Kris goes on to hand Khloe embarrassing products like lube, Preparation H and jock itch cream.
"You told me about your dryness problem in your vagina so I got you KY jelly," Kris teased. "Here's your yeast infection medicine. This is for your colon health. And I got you high-waisted diapers!" LOL!
