Disney just dropped the official trailer for A Wrinkle In Time during tonight's 2017 American Music Awards and it looks out of this world!

Ava DuVernay's adaptation is based on the Madeleine L'Engle book from 1962 and deals with the consequences of inter-space travel, specifically from Earth to a planet that possesses all the evil and darkness in the world.

As seen in the center of the poster, Dr. Alex Murry, played by Chris Pine, discovers a way to travel to a new planet he discovers. Unfortunately, this move opens the floodgates of travel and the planet's darkness begins to spread freely throughout the universe.