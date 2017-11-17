Mandy Moore's Makeup Artist Reveals Cold-Weather Beauty Hacks

Cold weather and matte lips don't pair well together.

The chilled winds and indoor heating during the winter months can easily dry out your lips, resulting in an uneven surface. While you most likely have a go-to lip balm, what about those days when you want to rock a statement lip? The weather shouldn't keep you from your favorite beauty trends.

Enter Jenn Streicher, a Laura Mercier makeup artist whose client roster includes Mandy Moore (the queen of the pink statement lip), Emily Blunt and Alison Brie. The beauty professional appeared on this week's freeSTYLE, and revealed how to avoid dry lips, so you can wear the lipstick you love during the holidays.

"We're going to be using a really matte color, and I love matte," she said. "They're long wearing and they really exaggerate the color, I think. But, you have to make sure you prep your lips really good, but you don't want to look all flaky and weird."