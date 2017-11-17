BTS Boys Dish on 2017 AMAs, Celeb Crushes and Favorite Music Artists

Meet BTS, the popular South Korean boy band that will perform at their first American Music Awards for the first time this Sunday.
The K-pop group, also known as Bangtan Boys or Beyond The Scene, is made up of seven members: Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, RM (formerly known as Rap Monster), Suga and V: The Series.
The boys chatted with E! News recently about their upcoming performance at the 2017 AMAs. They are set to perform their hit single "DNA."
"We're ready," J-Hope said with a big smile. "No problem."
Before their performance, they will chill backstage. No need for a long rider for this band; They are low-maintenance when it comes to green room requests.
"Oh my God they are so humble," RM joked. "All they need is bananas, a toothbrush and some cold water. We're so cheap."
During the interview, the boys opened up about their favorite American artists, which include A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Chris Brown, Drake and Eminem, and celebrity crushes, such as Amanda Seyfried, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel McAdams and Blake Lively.
While they are most famous abroad, the boys are also recognized when they step out in New York and Los Angeles.
Earlier this week, the group performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and host Jimmy Kimmel surprised two moms by bringing them backstage to meet the band. They then called their daughters on FaceTime while appearing with the boys.
On Friday, BTS stopped by On Air With Ryan Seacrest and surprised a superfan..
The BTS members are hoping to hit up Disneyland while they're in Southern California.
They also sample some of the finest local cuisine.
"Just ate, what's the name, Fatburger," RM said. "It was amazing."
The 2017 American Music Awards will air live this Sunday on ABC at 8 p.m. ET. The show will also air for the first time in South Korea, live on Monday at 10 a.m. KST on the Mnet channel.