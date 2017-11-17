8 Mile Is Coming to Netflix in December

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Chastain

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Hayden Penettiere, Nashville

Nashville to End (For Real) After Season 6

David Otunga, Jennifer Hudson, David Otunga Jr.

Jennifer Hudson and David Otunga's Split Followed a Long Engagement, Tragedy and Baby Joy

Get ready to lose yourself

E! News can confirm that 8 Mile is coming to Netflix this December. The Oscar-winning film starring Eminem will be available to stream Dec. 1.

For those who don't remember the 2002 film, 8 Mile is inspired by Eminem's life. Aspiring rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" (Eminem) moves back to Detroit's 8 Mile district and faces a number of life challenges. Even though his situation seems grim, Jimmy begins to compete in local rap battles and works to overcome these hurdles to make his dreams come true.

Photos

Top Netflix Shows to Watch Based on the Wardrobe

Brittany Murphy, Eminem, 8 Mile

Universal Pictures

Besides Eminem, the movie features Kim Basinger Mekhi Phifer, and the late Brittany Murphy. The rapper also created the song "Lose Yourself" for the film.

Both the movie and the song experienced great success. "Lose Yourself" ended up winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2003, as well as a Grammy for Best Rap Song.

Eminem also won the Teen Choice Award for Choice Movie Actor in a Drama or Action Adventure, as well as Choice Breakout Star. He also took home an MTV Movie and TV Award in the category for Best Male Performance.

This year marked the 15th anniversary of the film's debut. Watch the video to see some of the film's cast members talk about the film.

For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , Eminem , Netflix
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.