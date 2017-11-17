8 Mile Is Coming to Netflix in December

Get ready to lose yourself.

E! News can confirm that 8 Mile is coming to Netflix this December. The Oscar-winning film starring Eminem will be available to stream Dec. 1.

For those who don't remember the 2002 film, 8 Mile is inspired by Eminem's life. Aspiring rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" (Eminem) moves back to Detroit's 8 Mile district and faces a number of life challenges. Even though his situation seems grim, Jimmy begins to compete in local rap battles and works to overcome these hurdles to make his dreams come true.