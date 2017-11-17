Sarah Hyland Was "Rooting" for Wells Adams on The Bachelorette

Sarah Hyland is clearly into new boyfriend Wells Adams, and it looks like the Modern Family actress was a fan of the Bachelor In Paradise bartender before they even met.
During the Modern Family 200th episode celebration in Los Angeles, E! News' Will Marfuggi asked Hyland if she was a fan of Adams during his time on the ABC franchise.
"Yeah, I was. I was rooting for him," the actress said. "I was like, ‘kiss the girl!' I started singing it like Sebastian [the crab from The Little Mermaid]."
It's unclear which girl Hyland was rooting for Adams to kiss. Not only did he share a smooch with JoJo Fletcher during her season of The Bachelorette but he also kissed Danielle Maltby on the most recent season of Bachelor In Paradise. However, Maltby seems totally cool with Adams dating Hyland. She even wrote that she "ship[s] this couple so hard" after a social media commenter said she should be the one dating Adams.
However, not everyone has been as supportive as Maltby. Hyland recently clapped back at a social media commenter who criticized her for posting a picture in which she and Adams appeared to be lying in bed together naked.
When asked how she chooses which social media haters to respond to, Hyland replied, "I don't care what people say to me, whatever. I care what young women…[and] what youths see, [such as] comments on, like, my Instagram or Twitter or anything like that that could possibly have a negative impression on them and make them think of not just me in a certain way but life in a certain way. I just try and, like, spread not just positivity but courage and bravery and being able to stand up for yourself and not taking no sh-t from nobody."
In addition to talking about her own love life, Hyland talked about her character Haley Dunphy's love life. Hyland recently suggested that Haley is bisexual in a tweet.
Watch the video to see her talk about her character's sexuality and share what it's been like to grow with the role.
Modern Family airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on ABC.
For more celebrity news, watch E! News at 7 and 11 p.m.