Sarah Hyland Was "Rooting" for Wells Adams on The Bachelorette

Sarah Hyland is clearly into new boyfriend Wells Adams, and it looks like the Modern Family actress was a fan of the Bachelor In Paradise bartender before they even met.

During the Modern Family 200th episode celebration in Los Angeles, E! News' Will Marfuggi asked Hyland if she was a fan of Adams during his time on the ABC franchise.

"Yeah, I was. I was rooting for him," the actress said. "I was like, ‘kiss the girl!' I started singing it like Sebastian [the crab from The Little Mermaid]."

It's unclear which girl Hyland was rooting for Adams to kiss. Not only did he share a smooch with JoJo Fletcher during her season of The Bachelorette but he also kissed Danielle Maltby on the most recent season of Bachelor In Paradise. However, Maltby seems totally cool with Adams dating Hyland. She even wrote that she "ship[s] this couple so hard" after a social media commenter said she should be the one dating Adams.