Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Hudson may not have her fairytale ending with David Otunga after all.
The couple have broken up and ended their relationship after 10 years, People confirms.
"They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months," Jennifer's rep said in a statement to the publication.
In addition, the singer's rep confirmed that the courts are already involved with their split.
"Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé," the statement concluded. "Jennifer's actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son."
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
Jennifer and David are parents to an eight-year-old named David Daniel Otunga Jr.
Fans of the couple remember when the former pro wrestler proposed to Jennifer in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. And while the couple rarely talked about wedding plans, the pair appeared to be a strong Hollywood couple.
"I'm not in a hurry. He's not going anywhere," Jennifer previously told Ellen DeGeneres when asked about saying "I Do." That doesn't mean the thought hasn't crossed her mind.
After attending Ciara and Russell Wilson's wedding in Italy, the Oscar winner admitted that the event caused her to imagine her very own special day. "It's been a thought obviously," she told Essence magazine in August 2016. "After being at Ciara's wedding, I'm like, OK. I don't know, it inspired something. I just loved her dress. It was so beautiful. So that made me say, OK, all [of] my friends and peers are married now. You know what I mean?"
And when sitting down with Oprah Winfrey for Oprah's Next Chapter, the pair couldn't help but show off their affection for one another when expressing their desire to have more kids.
"We definitely want to have at least one of each," David shared. Jennifer added, "That is the next part of my dream and goal."
