And the Project Runway Season 16 Winner Is...

In the end, it came down to Ayana and Kentaro, with Heidi praising Ayana's "great rhythm" that finished beautifully with that stunning dress and Kentaro's "unexpected emotion." As for why they landed on Kentaro, Nina has this to offer: "Throughout all these weeks, I have seen you really work hard, be very determined and then finally surprise us."

"I am just thrilled to see such a talent come to life. How you express yourself, it's really beautiful," Jessica told him.

"I mean, you've been great throughout the whole season, but today, you really showed what an artist you truly are," Heidi added.

"Winning Project Runway is like a dream come true," Kentaro said. "Probably I'm going to have a little more opportunity, but I'll just keep myself humble and work hard and do my best"