Well, some people do, but Mars, unlike some, is unapologetic about wanting to just be known for his work. He had his brush with scandal, and it wasn't for him. It's the work that matters, that allows him to live his rather epic lifestyle.

He doesn't reinvent the genre with his music or the subjects he chooses to sing about—sex, women, love, lady parts, heartbreak, more sex, sexy clothes, being a cool dude, sex again—but his songs are catchy AF. Therefore they become ubiquitous, break records and become part of the culture, such as when a painstakingly put-together video of President Barack Obama"singing" the lyrics to "Uptown Funk" became one of the biggest viral hits of 2015. Most recently, Mars had his seventh No. 1 single with "What I Like," which also spent 20 consecutive weeks atop Billboard's R&B chart.

The 32-year-old is every inch the slick entertainer, hearkening back to the days of Motown when performers only hit the stage dressed to the nines. From his tightly choreographed routines to the finishing touches of his dapper ensembles (never has the velvet tracksuit and chain cliché looked that acceptable on someone), Mars is determined to put on a stellar show, every time.

"I just really care about what people see. I want them to know that I'm working hard for this," Mars told 60 Minutes one year ago upon the release of his third studio album, 24K Magic. "The artists that I look up to like, you know, Michael [Jackson], Prince, James Brown. You watch them and you understand that they're paying attention to the details of their art. And they care so much about what they're wearing, about how they're moving, about how they're making the audience feel.

"They're not phoning it in. They're going up there to murder anybody that performs after them or performs before them. That's what I've watched my whole life and admired."