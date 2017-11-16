Roselyn Sanchez is a woman of her word!
The Devious Maids star gave birth to son Dylan on Nov. 3 and less than two weeks later, she's hosting the 2017 Latin Grammy Awards. Why? Because she had committed to doing so.
Once she began posting on Instagram about rehearsals for the big night, fans left numerous messages of concern about the actress returning to work so quickly.
That led the star to share a video addressing the criticism.
“Little by little I've read comments on my social media about people being worried. They say, ‘Roselyn, take care of yourself. You just had a baby, and it’s dangerous. You supposed to rest for 40 days,'" the star explains. "You are absolutely correct, but I had already committed. So, I’m here. I’m not 100 percent recovered, but I feel good. I promise you that I’m taking care of myself. The baby is at the hotel with his two nannies, and he is calm."
"Everything is OK, so don't worry," she continued. "It's going to come out great. I'm doing it with a lot of love for all my people in Puerto Rico. To represent my country, I'll make the sacrifice. Pray for me. The show will be amazing."
Last week, the actress announced the birth of her second child with husband Eric Winter.
"GRACIAS... Thank you to my beautiful friends for the love! Baby boy is perfect!" the 44-year-old star writes on Instagram alongside a photo of a room filled with flowers and blue balloons.
Their new addition joins the family as the little brother to the couple's daughter, Sebella Rose.