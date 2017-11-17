With the finals of Dancing with the Stars coming up next week, there's hardly time for anything but perfect dancing.

Unfortunately, not only is pro Lindsay Arnold dealing with a knee injury, but her leaderboard-leading partner Jordan Fisher is also suffering from a serious problem with his eye.

In the exclusive clip above, you can see the moment during rehearsal where Lindsay's fingernail went into Jordan's eye, leaving him with an incredibly painful-looking scratched cornea. His eye doctor gave him a contact to wear to keep the scratch from being irritated, but Jordan's still clearly in a lot of pain.

"Between Lindsay's knee and my eye, we're both not in the place that we would like to be for the finale week, but you know, you do what you can," Jordan says in the clip.